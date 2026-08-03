Enemy Nations Using Narcotics to Fuel Terror Agenda :PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that hostile countries are exploiting the illegal drug trade as a tool to promote terrorism and weaken India’s younger generation, stressing that the fight against narcotics is not only a social responsibility but also a matter of national security.

Launching the 100-week “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan”, the Prime Minister called upon citizens, families, educational institutions and social organisations to work together in eliminating drug addiction and protecting the country’s youth from the growing menace of substance abuse.

Addressing the gathering, Modi described India’s youth as the driving force behind the vision of Viksit Bharat, saying that addiction destroys not only individuals but also families, communities and the nation’s future. He warned that countries hostile to India are deliberately pushing narcotics into the country as part of a larger conspiracy to weaken society from within.

The Prime Minister said drugs may offer a short-lived sense of pleasure, but ultimately lead to shattered lives, broken families and lost opportunities. He urged young people to embrace a healthy lifestyle through sports, yoga, meditation and other positive activities while staying away from all forms of addiction.

Calling for empathy towards individuals battling substance abuse, Modi said those recovering from addiction should never be isolated or discriminated against. Instead, he said, society should support their rehabilitation and recognise their determination to rebuild their lives, describing them as “true fighters” who deserve encouragement and respect.

He also appealed to parents to remain vigilant and maintain open communication with their children, urging families not to hide addiction out of fear or social stigma. Early intervention and timely medical or professional counselling, he said, can save lives and help affected individuals return to normalcy.

Highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on the narcotics network, the Prime Minister said enforcement agencies have intensified operations against drug smugglers and traffickers, leading to a sharp rise in arrests and the seizure of narcotics worth thousands of crores under the government’s zero-tolerance policy.

The 100-week ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ will feature awareness drives every Sunday across the country, focusing on sports, cultural programmes, yoga, meditation, spiritual activities and community participation to create a strong nationwide campaign for a drug-free India.