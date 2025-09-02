Enduring Messages: Reflections on Moulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi’s Legacy

By: Nomaan Sayeed Farooqi

Moulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi, the esteemed Imam and Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar who returned to his eternal abode on August 28, 2023, left behind a legacy that extends far beyond the eloquent, heartfelt, and impactful sermons he delivered to thousands beneath the white dome of Hazratbal Shrine. Alongside his celebrated sermons, he produced a substantial body of written works, unpublished manuscripts, scholarly papers, and thoughtful reflections that continue to guide and inspire scholars and followers alike. As we mark the second anniversary of his passing, the memory of his towering presence at the Hazratbal shrine remains vivid, a sight familiar to anyone who witnessed the waves of congregations who gathered to hear him speak. His sermons, delivered to thousands, were more than words; they were a binding force for hearts seeking faith, clarity, and hope.

In one of his sermons, addressing a massive gathering on Jummat-ul-Wida, I was present, seated close to the pulpit, listening intently as he spoke. He said: “O faithful, as this blessed month draws to its close, let us not allow temporary differences to become lasting barriers. The strength of our ummah does not come from our numbers alone, but from unity, humility, and the steadfast bonds we share as believers. Serve your neighbors with compassion, embrace humility in all that you do, for Allah’s mercy descends upon those who remain united and gentle-hearted.” His words continue to echo in the soul of our community. With internal divisions, geopolitical turmoil, and sweeping social changes testing the ummah, Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi challenged us to move beyond abstract ideals and become people who practice empathy, respect, and forbearance as matters of daily habit.

His leadership style was a true reflection of his humility, shunning any limelight and accolades. He carried himself with remarkable simplicity despite his vast knowledge and practical wisdom, an unmatched trait in an age dominated by self-promotion and acclaim. His life was shaped by early, rigorous training in Qur’an, Sunnah, Islamic jurisprudence, the sciences of recitation, and the art of eloquence. He believed knowledge was not just something to be inherited but to be earned, nurtured, and given back to the community. It is fondly remembered how Moulana Farooqi welcomed anyone into his home in search of guidance, be they students or laborers, the young or the old. He would listen with patience and answer questions with insight, never displaying even a hint of pride. As one follower recalled, “He would stand for hours after prayers to listen to each concern, never once letting his rank distance him from his people.”

It was his constant reminder the pulpit is not merely a physical platform but a sacred and holy trust, a solemn duty that requires sincerity, wisdom, humility, and devotion. Reminding all who would aspire to it, he emphasized that lineage alone confers neither true honor nor rightful claim to this sacred pulpit. What truly matters, he taught, is deep knowledge, sincere intention, and selfless service, because in the sight of Allah and the hearts of the community, true worth is measured only by one’s scholarship, piety, and humility. Firmly rejecting any notion that birth or status alone grants superiority, he would remind the congregation that in the sight of Allah, atqākum — the most God-fearing and righteous are the ones truly honored. Moulana Farooqi understood the transformative power of education, especially for the youth. He mentored countless students, encouraging them to combine the heritage of faith with the skills needed for modern life. He would say, “True knowledge is what gives you wings, lifting your heart, sharpening your mind, and helping you grow in the sight of Allah, for real honor and progress come only through learning, understanding, and sincere effort.” He supported initiatives for girls’ education, recognized the importance of language and culture as pillars for resilience, and saw the youth as torchbearers for a brighter, more unified future.

Moulana Farooqi’s sermons frequently addressed the importance of peace and justice, not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of fairness, compassion, and active reconciliation. He often reminded people to let their dealings reflect fairness, to keep their hearts open, and to be quick to forgive, noting that real peace begins within our homes and neighborhoods. He would offer guidance whenever disputes arose, earning the respect of all for his fairness and wisdom, and whether the matter involved family, land, or community tensions, his counsel was trusted and sought by everyone His personal example, whether in language or acts of kindness, encouraged youth and elders alike to value their history, faith, and cultural identity, not as weapons of division, but as resources of dignity, pride, and resilience. He reminded students that faith was not merely to be preserved, but to be lived, expressed in every generation and in every new circumstance.

Today, the echo of his words at Dargah Hazratbal calls us back to essentials: unity built on compassion, leadership grounded in merit, peace woven from justice, and an identity anchored in faith and cultural richness. These are not mere lessons for reflection but guiding values for daily life, a testament that the real worth of our tradition lies in embodying its teachings every day. As we reflect on the legacy of Moulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi, let us measure ourselves not by ancestry but by knowledge, sincerity, and the character we bring to our roles, as leaders, neighbors, and believers. In his memory, may we rise to become a community united by principle and guided by wisdom. May Allah grant him maghfirat and place him in the highest ranks of Jannah. Aameen!