Encounter underway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter has started between militants and security forces in Redwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, J&K police said on Friday.

“Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir police announced on its official Twitter handle.

A police official said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As soon as the forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

This is the third gunfight in south Kashmir in the past two days. On Thursday, four militants were killed in separate gunfights with the security forces in Pulwama and Kulgam districts.