Encounter on in south Kashmir’s Tral, 2 militants killed: Police

Srinagar: Twi unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between security forces and militants at Nowbugh area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Friday morning.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militants have been killed in the operation so far.

Earlier the joint team of police and Army’s 42 RR launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Nowbugh area of Tral.

“The militants hiding there fired upon forces, triggering the gunfight,” an official said.

“#TralEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #militant killed (total 02). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice”, tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

This is the second gunfight going on presently in South Kashmir .

In another gunfight in Shopian, three militants have been killed while two are trapped inside a Masjid.