Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)