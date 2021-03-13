Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Monitor News Bureau
Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

