Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Shopian: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kanigam village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday morning.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, three to four militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)