Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian

File Photo

Shopian: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kanigam village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday morning.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.


A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, three to four militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

Next
Ongoing COVID wave in Kashmir to peak in two to three weeks, say experts; ‘next 15 days critical’
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor