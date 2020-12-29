Encounter begins in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Hokarsar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district district on Tuesday evening.

Reports reaching The Kashmir Monitor said a joint team of Police, army’s 02 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hokarsar near the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

There was heavy exchange of gunfire according to local residents.

More details awaited. (With inputs from GNS)