Encounter begins in Shopian forests

Srinagar: An encounter has begun today morning between militants and security forces in the forest area between Sedow and Hirpora belt known as ‘Choor Ki Gali’ in South Kashmir’s Shopian.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a joint team of police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, four to five militants are believed to be trapped in the area. (KNO)