Empowering artisans

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a strong pitch for buying local handicraft products to empower artisans. The Lieutenant Governor has called for promoting cities and villages renowned for their artisans on the global craft map so that artisans who have been practicing these arts for decades can receive the due respect and recognition. From pashmina shawls to silken carpets and from chain stitch to papier-mache, the government is going whole hog to push Kashmir exports. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the de facto brand ambassador of Kashmiri handicrafts. Last year, PM Modi gifted a Pashmina stole and saffron to Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Earlier, he gifted a Kashmiri Pashmina stole packed in a papier mache box to his Swedish counterpart. A plain 100 percent handmade pashmina shawl sells at Rs 10,000 at the manufacturing level. Design and embroidery work on the shawl determine its ultimate market value. Intricate embroidery and its design can push the cost of pashmina fabric, including shawls, to Rs five lakh or more. Under PM Modi’s leadership, new schemes and policy interventions, coupled with the development of strong infrastructure, have ensured comprehensive support to young and master artisans. As LG says, Jammu and Kashmir is a repository of a rich creative tradition, which manifests in its unique and ingenious handmade products. Our artisans are not just weaving a product; they weave magic through every thread, through every intricate design and subtle shades. Lieutenant Governor’s administration deserves kudos for promoting Kashmiri crafts at the global stage. The recent GST reform will go a long way in helping our artisans and traders to bring price stability and compete in the national and global markets. The Lieutenant Governor has called upon all the departments to ensure that artisans directly benefit from the new GST reforms. Due to the efforts of the J&K government, 15 handicraft products from Kashmir have been granted a Geographical Indication tag. These include Kani Shawl, Pashmina, Sozni, Paper-Mache, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Hand Knotted Carpets, Kashmir Namda, Kashmir Gabba, Kashmir Willow Bat, Kashmir Tweed, Crewel, Kashmir Chain Stitch, Shikara, and Wagguv. The GI indication has infused a new lease of life into Kashmir crafts. Hand-made products worth ₹309.62 Cr were exported to various overseas destinations in Q1FY26, up from ₹126.90 Cr in the previous quarter. The department is targeting exports of over ₹1500 Cr in the current FY. Last fiscal, craft products worth ₹733.59 Cr were exported. The government should now focus on improving the living conditions of our artisans. Despite inflation, artisans are not paid commensurate with their work. They are the worst-exploited lot in Kashmir. The government should constitute a wage board so that the artisans get their due for their work and labor.