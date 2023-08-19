People often vent on social media about their horrible experiences at work. A man wrote on Reddit that his boss reprimanded him and accused him of “stealing the company’s electricity” for charging his mobile phone at work.

The man, with the username @Melodic-Code-2594, said his boss “got onto him for charging his phone at work” and accused him of stealing the company’s electricity for personal use. The man said he was not on his phone all day and that he sometimes would charge his phone in the office if he had forgotten to do it before coming to work.

He wrote that he found out through an announcement that his boss was being let go by the company at the end of the month. He said that was probably why he was lashing out at him.

“Your boss is a douchebag. Saying that’s stealing company electricity is like saying breathing is stealing company air or drinking from a water fountain is stealing company water,” a Reddit user commented. “Tell him you won’t charge your phone at the office but you won’t be taking any calls from the office on it as then the company is stealing your talk time and battery life,” said another

