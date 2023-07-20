AI-powered summarization tools can offer an efficient solution to the information overload faced by the government offices of Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched ‘JK Saransh’, a first of its kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool for document summarization developed by the Information Technology Department of the UT. On the occasion, the Chief Secretary complimented the Department for embarking on the path of adopting modern technology and tools to bring in efficiency and accountability into the government processes. He asked them to work towards adopting the tools that aid in identifying the habitual miscreants in different departments working against larger public interests. The launching of such tools is necessary in the present age as AI for document summarization can play a significant role in bringing transparency to government offices by making information more accessible and understandable to the public. The government offices often deal with an overwhelming amount of information and documents. AI-powered summarization tools can efficiently analyze and process these documents, highlighting the most critical points, decisions, and conclusions. This helps officials and the public quickly grasp the key insights without having to read through lengthy and complex documents. Dr Mehta even advised the local NIC to generate reports highlighting the performance of different government departments onboard on e-office. He called for pinpointing different users whose disposal of files is poor or whose take-off on the software is negligible. He made out that such an attitude on part of any government officer/ official is unacceptable and should be viewed seriously. Transparent government involves holding public officials accountable for their actions and decisions. By using AI summarization tools, the government can ensure that information is not hidden or obscured within lengthy documents, making it easier for the public and journalists to scrutinize and understand government actions. AI tools, when designed properly, can reduce human bias in document summarization. This is crucial for presenting information objectively and accurately. The use of AI can help prevent intentional or unintentional manipulation of information and support a more transparent portrayal of government actions. Moreover, accessible and concise summaries enable the public to engage more effectively in government affairs. Citizens can participate in informed discussions, provide feedback, and be more involved in shaping policies that affect them directly. Government officials can save time by quickly grasping the main points of lengthy reports and documents. This can lead to faster decision-making processes and more efficient governance. AI tools can also help monitor compliance with regulations and policies by summarizing relevant documents and highlighting areas of concern. This can aid in identifying potential issues early and taking corrective actions promptly. However, it is crucial to ensure that AI tools are developed with transparency, fairness, and accountability in mind. Proper governance and validation processes should be in place to prevent biases and errors in the summarization process. Additionally, involving citizens, civil society organizations, and experts in the development and deployment of such tools can further enhance their effectiveness and credibility in promoting transparency in government offices.

