Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he likes Indian food like butter chicken with naan, which according to one of his subscribers, is “insanely good”.

A Musk subscriber/follower by the name Daniel tweeted that “I love basic b**** Indian food, it’s so insanely good”, while posting a picture of mouth-watering butter chicken with naan and rice.

The Tesla CEO replied: “True.”

The post garnered more than 2.7 million views and more than 20K likes within no time. Even Musk’s short reply gained 2.4 million views in a couple of hours.

Twitterati went berserk over Musk’s liking for Indian food.

I love basic bitch Indian food it’s so insanely good pic.twitter.com/FJmjgL2H3e — Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 16, 2023

Actress Kangana Ranaut wrote, “How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey stated: “Not to brag, but Indian cuisine is the most diverse and evolved in the world.”

“That looks like North India on 2nd street (in downtown San Francisco),” posted one Twitter user.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Daniel replied: “It is. North India on the second. I’m sure you can DoorDash it to Twitter”.

Another user wrote on his timeline: “Try Jammu’s Rajma Chawal.” “Butter Chicken with Naan, nice choice,” another wrote.

Several Indian Twitter users pitched for local cuisines, like Hyderabadi biryani, dosa and even home-cooked meals.