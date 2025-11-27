Eliminating terror ecosystem my priority: LG

JAMMU: “For 76 years, the Constitution has been a beacon of equity, liberty and social justice and a guiding light for the citizens of this great country,” the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the Constitution Day Celebrations in Jammu. He administered the reading of ‘Preamble to the Constitution’, and paid tributes to the founding fathers and architects of the Constitution of India.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the policymakers, officers to uphold the values of the constitution and commit to protect and uphold the rights of Citizens.

“Our Constitution is venerable which has paved the way for India’s progress. We have to keep national unity and integrity intact. We must create the feeling of self-confidence and self-respect in the society and every means and resource has to be used to make India powerful and self-reliant,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said, after a long wait of 67 years, provisions of the Constitution were made fully applicable to J&K in 2019, ending the rule of discrimination and injustice.

“Now J&K is moving ahead guided by ideals of equity, social and economic justice as enshrined in the Constitution by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that, from day one, his mission in J&K was to improve the lives of our citizens, to eradicate discrimination and injustice, eliminate the terror ecosystem and to make sure that the benefit of central schemes reaches the lowest strata of the society.

“Those who say what was achieved over the past 5 years? I want to tell them that the practice of rewarding separatists and torturing patriots has been stopped completely.

By implementation of all provisions of Constitution, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has ensured honour, pride and dignity for every brother and sisters of J&K,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The UT-level event commemorating the 75 years of adoption of Constitution was organised by Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Shantmanu; Principal Secretary Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi, senior officials, prominent citizens and youth in large numbers attended the Constitution Day Celebrations.