Eliminate Terrorism with Unified Effort: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, urging civil and police administration to work in complete coordination and maintain constant vigilance to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free J&K.

LG Sinha asserted that officers should continuously assess the circumstances on the ground and remain alert and prepared to eliminate terrorism from the valley.

He took a comprehensive review of various aspects of security scenarios with the officers and called for concerted efforts to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu Kashmir.

He directed the Civil Administration and Police to work shoulder to shoulder for effective law and order maintenance, security, and the success of anti-terror operations.

“We must adopt a 360-degree approach to completely dismantle terrorism and its support system,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

LG Sinha emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to counter fake news and false narratives. He also directed the Police and district administrations to connect youth with self-employment opportunities and ensure quality disposal of grievances of the people.

The meeting also discussed the winter preparedness of District Administrations. The Lieutenant Governor exhorted the officials to remain vigilant and ready to counter any threat during the winter season.

Lieutenant Governor commended the J&K Police personnel for displaying professional excellence in ensuring the integrity of the nation and safety of all citizens.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP;S.J.M. Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ J&K; Shri Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Kashmir Division.