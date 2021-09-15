ELFA International organises awareness program on CAB, mental health

ELFA International in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Services and Sports J&K, Wednesday organized an awareness program on COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), Sports and Mental Health during COVID-19.

The event was inaugurated by the Director General, Youth Services and Sports J&K Gazanfar Ali. Among other dignitaries present were Bashir Ahmad Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports J&K and District Officer, Youth Services and Sports J&K, Balbeer Singh.

Mehran Khan CEO of ELFA International was the key resource person of the programme along with his team members Mehvish Khan and Basira Sharief.

Team of ELFA International raised awareness among the participants on CAB, Sports and Mental Health through participatory technical sessions

Directorate General, Youth Services and Sports presented the inaugural address in which he stressed on the need of awareness on COVID-19 and mental health in the current times and he further added that these programmes will be organized across the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

He also thanked ELFA International and appreciated their work.