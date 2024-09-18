Electoral Milestone

The stage is set for the holding of legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir—the first since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, which revoked the erstwhile state’s special status and led to its bifurcation into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The first phase, today on September 18, will cover 24 assembly constituencies across seven districts, with a total of 3,276 polling stations in both rural and urban areas. This election will establish the first elected local governance since the constitutional change. The voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was encouraging, with an overall participation rate of 58.58%, the highest in 35 years. The Kashmir Valley itself recorded an impressive 51.05% turnout, signalling a renewed sense of political engagement and democratic participation. This sets a strong precedent for the upcoming assembly elections, where voter enthusiasm is expected to be similarly robust. An interesting aspect of this election is the focus on inclusion and awareness among various segments of society. A total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote in the first phase, which includes 1.23 lakh first-time voters, 28,309 persons with disabilities (PwDs), and 15,774 elderly voters aged over 85 years. The Election Commission of India has introduced several innovative measures, such as Pink Polling Stations (managed by women), polling stations manned by specially-abled persons, and green polling stations to raise environmental awareness. These measures not only enhance participation but also reflect the evolving nature of Indian democracy, which seeks to be more inclusive and representative. The presence of youth-focused polling stations and stations dedicated to persons with disabilities is a step towards ensuring that every eligible voter, irrespective of age, gender, or ability, is empowered to exercise their franchise. Given the region’s history, security remains a top priority. To ensure the integrity of the process, all 3,276 polling stations in the first phase will be equipped with CCTV cameras for live webcasting. The cameras are strategically positioned to protect the secrecy of the vote while providing real-time monitoring of polling stations. Additionally, the ECI has made special arrangements for polling stations in communication shadow areas, such as the provision of satellite phones, wireless sets, and special runners, ensuring no disruption in communication. Another key security measure is the use of GPS-enabled vehicle tracking systems for all election-related vehicles. This layer of oversight is intended to prevent any logistical or security breaches during the election process, thus bolstering public confidence in the electoral system. Meanwhile, the elections will serve as a litmus test for both the regional parties, such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, and the national political forces, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. The joining of hands of the Awami Ittehad Party with former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami adds to the unpredictability of the outcome, with many observers keen to see how the people will vote in the post-Article 370 abrogation political environment.