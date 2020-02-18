News
Election commissioner Sushil Chandra named in J&K delimitation panel
Chief election commission (CEC) nominated election commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee to the proposed delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir, a poll panel officer aware of the development said.
CEC Sunil Arora nominated Chandra upon the request of legislative department of the law ministry to take forward the exercise of setting up the commission. “The ECI nominee has been named as per the desire of the law ministry,” said the official quoted above.
The proposed Delimitation Commission will redraw assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.The commission is likely to be set up by the home ministry. Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province with a legislative body.
News
India to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS
New Delhi, Feb 17: India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday.
The air defence command is to be rolled out by the beginning of next year and the Peninsula command by the end of 2021, Gen Rawat told a select group of journalists.
The Indian Air Force will helm the air defence command and all-long range missiles as well as air defence assets will come under it, he said.
“India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir,” Gen Rawat said.
A theatre command is an organisational structure designed to control all military assets in a theatre of war to achieve military effects. A joint command is called a ‘theatre command’ in military parlance (of army, air force and navy). It places the resources of all forces at the command of a senior military commander.
Indian Navy’s Eastern and Western commands will be integrated into the Peninsula command, he said.
India will also have a separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command, he added.
He also favoured a policy of staggered procurement of big ticket purchases, including acquisition of 114 fighter jets.
The Navy’s demand for a third aircraft carrier will be considered after assessing performance of indigenously-built aircraft carrier, he said.
Gen Rawat also said that submarines are a priority over aircraft carrier for the Navy.
India is also looking at overseas bases for logistics, he added.
News
For transparency, real-time monitoring: Govt to geo-tag dev projects
Srinagar, Feb 17: Jammu and Kashmir government has directed departments to geo-tag all the developmental projects to ensure transparency and real-time monitoring of the works being undertaken in the Union Territory.
Official documents accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, reveal that Principal Secretary Finance Department Arun Kumar Mehta has directed departments to ensure geo-tagging of all the projects being implemented by Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).
“With a view to ensure effective real-time monitoring of the projects being implemented by the JKIDFC, a geo-tagging facility has been created in the JKIMS portal,” the documents read.
All the nodal officers, as per the documents, shall have to take photographs either online or offline and upload those on the JKIMS portal. The photographs which will generate date stamp and location shall only be entertained with the invoices being generated by the nodal officers.
“All the nodal officers shall have to make certain that no invoices are generated without ensuring that the photographs taken either in online mode or offline mode are uploaded on the JKIMS portal with date stamp and automatically generated location stamp,” read the documents.
As per the directive, the departments working to complete the languishing projects shall not forward the invoices without ensuring that the photographs are uploaded in the manner prescribed to get real-time picture of the work done at the time of generating invoices.
For the last one year, JKIDFC has approved funding for 5000 languishing projects.
An official of Finance Department said Lieutenant Governor has issued directives that all developmental works shall be properly monitored. “Government has already initiated a probe into developmental works that were started without administrative approval,” he said.
Similarly, departments have also been told to seek prior approval from the Finance and Planning Department before starting any development works.
“Every authority designated with the powers of procuring goods and hiring services in public interest has the responsibility and accountability. There has to be economy, efficiency, fairness, transparency, quality and amount of money while purchasing goods,” reads another order of Finance Department said.
News
Panchayat by-polls: CEO issues notification for Phase-II
Jammu, Feb 17: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, (Election Authority under J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996) Shailendra Kumar Monday issued notification for the conduct of phase-II of by-elections for Panchayat Polls-2020 in respect of vacant seats to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Shangus and Hiller blocks in District Anantnag, Aloosa block in District Bandipora, Sangrama and Wagoora in Baramulla District, B K Pora, Rathsun and Budgam in district Budgam, Wakura in Ganderbal District, block Kulgam in Kulgam district, Nutnussa, Drugmulla, Magam, Ramhal and Tarthpora in Kupwara District, Awantipora and Kakapora (Partly) in District Pulwama and Chitragam in Shopian District of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati by-elections will be held in Bhagwah, Kastigarh, Thatri, Doda (Ghat), Dali Udanpur, Gundana, Assar, Khellani, Bhaderwah and Bhalla blocks of Doda District, Surankote, Loran, Mandi, Nangali Sahib Sain Baba, Sathra, Lassana and Bufliaz (Partially) in District Poonch, Block Gundi Dharam, Batote, Rajgarh, Sangaldan, Gandhri and Ramban in district Ramban, Arnas, Thuroo, Jij Bagli, Mahore, Gulabgarh and Chasana in district Reasi, Sewna, Chanunta, Ramnagar, Majalta and Khoon in district Udhampur.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is February 24, 2020 (Monday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is February 25, 2020 (Tuesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 27, 2020 (Thursday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be from 09 am to 01 pm on March 07, 2020 (Saturday), the date of counting is March 07, 2020 (Saturday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as 26 March, 2020 (Thursday).
