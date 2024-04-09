English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Tuesday, April 9th 2024
Today's Paper

Election Commission to Implement GPS Tracking System In Vehicles Used In Election

by
1 min read
51qsbfd election commission

Kolkata: The Election Commission has decided to install GPS location tracking system in all vehicles that will be used for polling purposes in West Bengal, an official said. A communication in this regard has been sent to the poll workers, he said today.

“The GPS tracking system will be used to monitor the movement of EVMs and other polling materials from the distribution/dispersion centre and receipt centre (DCRC) to the polling station on the day before the elections, and to ensure that no tampering occurs while bringing them to the strong room after polling,” the official said.

The poll body has asked the administration to take prompt action if any discrepancy is noticed, besides questioning the drivers of the vehicles concerned and the staff in-charge of the EVMs, he said.

Meanwhile, the commission today appointed Joint Secretary in the School Education Department, Arnab Chatterjee as the Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

Mr Chatterjee succeeds Rahul Nath, an official order said.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the state will commence on April 19

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Leave a Reply

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading