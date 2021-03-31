Elderly tourist from Pune dies of Covid-19 in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 70-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died of Covid-19 at a hospital here, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the elderly tourist was admitted to the Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar on March 30 after he complained breathlessness and showed other Covid-19 related symptoms.

Confirming the death , a senior doctor at hospital said that the patient from Pune, Maharashtra was suffering from “severe covid-19 Pneumonia”. “He was referred from SMHS hospital and was admitted here,” the senior doctor at the CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients here.

Sources said that the patient along with his son had surprisingly tested negative at Srinagar Airport on their arrival to the Kashmir Valley few days ago. The elderly person’s son has also been admitted and is presently under treatment at a hospital here.

Maharashtra is one among the worst-hit states as regards the resurgence of Covid-19 in India and contributes most of the daily reported cases in the country recently.(GNS)