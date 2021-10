Kupwara: Police have recovered eight grenades and a pistol at Hajitra village near LoC in Karnah last night, official sources said on Wednesday.

They told that two suspected persons of Haridal Karnah area of Kupwara have been taken into detention following the recovery.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed the recovery and subsequent detention of two persons, saying that further investigations into the matter are underway. (GNS)