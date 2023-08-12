France’s iconic Eiffel Tower on Saturday was closed down for visitors as a precautionary measure after receiving a bomb threat, a French police source told news agency Reuters. All three floors of the tower have been evacuated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body which runs the site, SETE, said a team of bomb disposal experts and police were surveilling the area including a restaurant at one of the floors. “ It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which, however, is rare,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited tourist sites in the world.

There is a police station right at the south pillar of the tower. Authorities carry out video surveillance and visitors’ security checks before they are allowed to enter into the premises.