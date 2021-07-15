Eid-ul-Adha: Violation of Covid guidelines, SOPs suicidal, says DC Sgr

Srinagar: The government on Thursday said that violation of Covid guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid the pandemic are suicidal, while stating that elaborate arrangements have been put in place ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that a review meeting was recently held with regard to Eid-ul-Adha to ensure that the people don’t face any hardships on the eve of this holy festival.

“Market checking is being conducted to check overpricing and other related issues for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Asked about buying and selling of sacrificial animals, DC Srinagar said that the teams from the concerned departments have been constituted to ensure that the rates fixed by the government are adhered to and no other violation takes place anywhere across the district.

Replying to a query about Eid rush amid the pandemic, he said that there is a need to understand that virus doesn’t go for holidays, presuming it and doing away with the Covid guidelines will be suicidal.

“Whenever we take the virus lightly, we get trapped. It was observed that after the first wave, people presumed that the virus was over, but suddenly an explosion took place across the globe. As experts are predicting a third Covid wave, the SOPs have to be followed in spirit as the virus is in working mode 24*7, so we need to be more cautious,” he said.

Asked about the arrangements on Eid amid Covid pandemic, Asad said self-enforcement is the biggest thing. “Everywhere the people at holy places have been following Covid appropriate behavior and similarly, we also need to follow the suit here,” he said.

About the arrangements at shrines and Masjids for Eid prayers amid pandemic, he said Covid Appropriate behavior is must everyday. “Nobody will afford any violation in Covid Appropriate Behavior whether on festivals or on normal days,” he said.

Regarding traffic management plan ahead of Eid, he said that traffic flow usually increases during festivals and weekends. “Over the last one decade, the number of vehicles have increased while roads are the same. The issue of roads is being resolved under the Smart City project. Public transport will be made public friendly very soon. We are heading towards having liable public transport,” he added.

He also wished Srinagarities a happy and prosperous Eid—(KNO)