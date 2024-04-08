‘Eid Mubarak’: Flower-decked ‘Saifco Cements’ hoarding grabs eyeballs in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 8: Donning a huge ‘cement bag’ and around 2000 flowers, a novel hoarding extending Eid greetings to passers-by is grabbing eyeballs in the city centre these days.

A first of its kind concept in J&K, the 20×10 ft hoarding of one of Kashmir valley’s leading cement company Saifco Cements Private Limited was set up at the MA Road, Srinagar junction after four days of hard work.

Director of Saifco Cements Private Limited Suhail Gunna said they had decided to extend Eid greetings in a novel manner on this festive occasion.

“As spring blooms in Kashmir, infusing everything with color, fragrance, and beauty, we at Saifco aim to bring the same vibrancy into homes and buildings, becoming a source of joy for all during Eid and beyond.”

He said beyond the aesthetics, this initiative also carried a deeper message of commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We want to assure our customers that we will always deliver the highest quality products, prioritising their satisfaction above all else,” he said.

The idea was conceptualised by Jehad Shora of ‘Autum’ and he said the hoarding represented a departure from conventional advertising strategies.

“This innovative Eid greeting required meticulous planning and execution, taking four days to materialise. While the initial plan included multiple hoardings across the city, time constraints led to the creation of a single masterpiece. However, the essence of the message will still be conveyed through regular prints at 15 other locations in Kashmir,” said Jehad.

Setting up this extraordinary hoarding presented its own set of challenges for the ground production team as well.

Ahsan Ali, Director of A1 Advertising, revealed that seven workers were involved in setting up the hoarding.

“The hoarding has a size of 20×10 ft and the bag size is 5×7 ft with a depth of 1.5 feet. We used over 1400 fresh flowers and 500 artificial flowers. We have never set up this kind of a hoarding before in J&K. In fact, setting it up was a challenge and seven workers had to be hired to complete the installation. The hoarding weighs over a quintal,” he said.

Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading cement brands in the Kashmir valley It was established in the year 1997 and started production in 2002. The brand had established itself as a prominent wholesale cement manufacturer and supplier in Jammu and Kashmir.

The company provides direct employment to about 500 workers and indirect employment to more than 10,000 wage earners throughout its supply chain.