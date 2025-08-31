Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Div Com reviews arrangements 

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: In view of the forthcoming religious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W), Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, Saturday convened a meeting of officers to ensure elaborate arrangements at prominent religious places, including major mosques & shrines.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir division, Commissioner SMC, SSPs, SSP Traffic Rural, senior officers of all the civil departments, including KPDCL, PHE, FCS&CA, PWD, Food Safety, Legal Metrology, LCMA, Wakf Board, Health department, Police, and religious leaders of various Shrines.

Div Com reviewed the availability of basic civil amenities at major shrines across the Kashmir division, including Hazratbal shrine, Jenab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Kalashpora, Aham-i-Sharief Bandipora, Kabamarg Anantnag, Pethmakhama Budgam, Dargah e Aaliya, Baramulla, and at all other mosques and shrines where large numbers of devotees gather for night prayers.

On the occasion, Div Com took a detailed review of arrangements for the congregational & night prayers at Hazratbal shrine, where over one lakh devotees are expected to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W)

Div Com directed CE KPDCL to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity at Hazratbal Shrine with a backup plan for the DG set so that the shrine management may not face any inconvenience. Besides, he instructed the postponement of any scheduled power shutdown on the occasion of Milad.

Further, he instructed PHE for the installation of an adequate number of drinking water posts with a standby plan of water tankers in the proximity of the shrine.

Regarding hassle-free transportation of devotees to & fro Hazratbal shrine, Div Com directed SSCL, RTC & ARTO for the deployment of enough buses and e-autos for transportation of people till late night of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi & Friday following. Also, he enjoined the Traffic Police Srinagar to frame route plans for the visitors of different districts for smooth transportation.

Meanwhile, SSP Rural was directed to ensure deployment of traffic personnel on the routes leading to shrines and share deployment orders with the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

While laying strong emphasis on the installation of tents in the premises of prominent places, Garg directed Wakf officers to make advance arrangements for tents at all the designated locations before September 04.

Besides, Garg directed the Commissioner SMC to carry out a comprehensive sanitation and cleanliness drive at Hazratbal Shrine.

Moreover, he instructed the constitution of joint market checking teams to ensure food hygiene & quality in the market and near religious places and emphasized deterrent action against erring traders for violation of quality parameters and over-charging.

Similarly, the Health department was directed to make arrangements for a medical camp and deployment of staff with rosters, while Fire & Emergency was directed to station fire tenders at the critical junctions to respond swiftly to any exigency.

Meanwhile, Imams present in the meeting expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements put in place to facilitate devotees.

Also, Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting regarding the arrangements made in their respective districts.