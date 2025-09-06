Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi: Thousands Throng Hazratbal Shrine

Srinagar:Thousands of devotees thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar for night-long prayers on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi.

Reports said that devotees also caught a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) after pre-dawn prayers this morning. The holy relics will be displayed during the remaining four prayers of the day.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PHUH) which is celebrated with great religious fervour across J&K and also the rest of the country. Muslims across the world use this day to rekindle their faith, seeking inspiration from the exemplary character, wisdom, and compassion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi reinforces the message of peace, love, and empathy, promoting harmony within the Muslim community and fostering a better understanding of Islam’s core values among people of different beliefs. On this day, religious leaders hold congregations and deliver sermons on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).