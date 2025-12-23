Eggs are safe

A sigh of relief after a vicious social media campaign. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has dismissed cancer claims surrounding eggs. FSSAI urged people to ignore viral panic and keep eggs on their plates. FSSAI maintained that nitrofurans remain strictly off-limits at every step of egg production, as per the 2011 regulations on contaminants. It all started when unverified videos popped up on social media alleging traces of antibiotic residues and metabolites, including nitrofuran, were found in eggs. FSSAI clarified that eggs sold in India comply with stringent safety standards, and there is no evidence from national or international health bodies linking moderate egg consumption to increased cancer risk. What gave credence to the viral panic was the social media post by a politician who asked the government to probe the matter. In no time, the Food Safety Department collected egg samples from different markets for laboratory analysis. Even before the lab reports came back, the issue triggered panic across Kashmir. The government’s appeal to stay calm seems to have fallen on deaf ears. The poultry industry is already feeling the jitters, with sales falling significantly. Videos popped up on social media showing dealers throwing away eggs. The prices crashed, and the poultry industry suffered huge losses. The Jammu and Kashmir government has a responsibility to ensure food safety. There should be no compromise on public health. All measures need to be taken to ensure that unadulterated food is not sold in the market. At the same time, the government has a responsibility to ensure the industry does not suffer for the follies of a few. Both the government and civil society need to create awareness about the issue. Generalizing the whole issue will have serious economic ramifications. We need to ensure that wrongdoers are isolated and taken to task. At the same time, those who run fair businesses need to be supported and encouraged. The government needs to devise a mechanism to help the industry. What is more important is that the Food Safety Department should not wait for the media to report things. The officials should always preempt things to avoid panic. With the poultary industry in doldrums, will the government take action against the politicians for spreading panic? Will the government apologise to the people for unnessary panic? Will the Food Safety Department get its act together and not go by social media? Will it rely on science rather than rumors on social media? Regulators should be responsible and sensible. Their one act can ruin our industry. The poultry industry has to start afresh. Will this government compensate?