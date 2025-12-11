Egg Controversy: NC Expresses Serious Concern

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq has raised alarm over reports indicating the presence of Nitrofuran and Nitroimidazole residues in eggs being sold in the market—substances banned in food-producing animals due to their carcinogenic and toxic effects.

Expressing his concern on social media platform X, Sadiq wrote that the findings were “deeply worrying,” especially since the banned drugs pose significant long-term health risks.

“This issue becomes even more serious because eggs are consumed heavily by children, senior citizens, and patients,” Sadiq said. He added that doctors routinely prescribe eggs as a primary and affordable source of protein, turning the matter into a “direct public-health risk.”

Calling the situation unacceptable, Sadiq urged the government to immediately investigate the matter, identify the source of contamination, and ensure that stringent food-safety norms are enforced to protect consumers.

Public-health experts have also stressed the need for transparent testing, routine monitoring, and strict regulation to prevent harmful substances from entering the food chain.