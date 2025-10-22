Efforts on to neutralise foreign terrorists: IGP

Jammu: Over 100 anti-terror operations are being conducted daily across the Jammu division, a senior police official said on Tuesday, highlighting the persistent challenge posed by foreign terrorists hiding in dense forest areas. Efforts are actively underway to track and neutralize them.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, made these remarks while addressing the media after leading a wreath-laying ceremony at the Police Martyrs Memorial near Jammu railway station. The ceremony was held to honour the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, as part of Police Commemoration Day.

The day commemorates the sacrifice of 10 CRPF personnel who were ambushed and killed by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, at an altitude of 4,681 metres.

“For the past two years, the presence of foreign terrorists has been a major challenge in Jammu. However, we are strengthening our counter-terror and border security grid, and I’m confident we’ll soon succeed in eliminating them from forested areas,” said the IGP.

He stated that approximately 120 counter-terrorist operations are launched daily in the Jammu zone. “This is part of our routine work—whether based on intelligence or conducted as preventive measures, these operations are continuous,” he added.

Emphasizing the multifaceted nature of police duties, Tuti said that combating terrorism is just one part of their responsibility. “We must also remember those who lost their lives in other service roles, such as managing traffic or confronting criminals. Every martyr is honoured equally,” he said.

Paying tribute to all police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, the IGP expressed deep gratitude to their families for their resilience and support.

As part of Police Commemoration Day observances, the Jammu and Kashmir Police held a blood donation camp on Monday at police headquarters, where 125 personnel from various wings, battalions, and district units across Jammu Zone donated blood.

Commemorative events were also held across all ten districts of Jammu, drawing participation from senior police officials, retired personnel, families of martyrs, and members of civil society.