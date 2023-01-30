Jammu, January 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the people and heard their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” at Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor appraised the action taken on the grievances of the applicants by the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers.

“Our prime objective is quality grievance disposal, constant monitoring of service delivery mechanism, ensuring accountability for welfare and progress of the common man”, the Lt Governor said.

Every effort is being made to empower the citizens and enable them to play a bigger role in society. Various interventions and e-Governance tools are ensuring that the benefits of our development programmes, various central sector schemes reach out to the people as intended, added the Lt Governor.

Taking note of the grievances received from various complainants regarding pending cases for social security schemes’ benefits, the Lt Governor directed the Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners for strict implementation of all measures and monitoring of such cases to ensure the benefits reach all eligible.

Responding to the grievances of Sh Khursheed Ahmad from Baramulla regarding development of a playground at Khanpora, the Lt Governor asked the Deputy Commissioner to address the same on priority to facilitate the sports activities in the area. The DC Baramulla informed that the work in this regard is already going-on for the development of the playground at Khanpora.

On the issue of a complainant namely Ms Jyoti Bala, a resident of far-flung area of Ahadwah of Ramban for developing veterinary treatment facilities in her Panchayat, the Lt Governor instructed the concerned department to train the youth from the respective panchayat in veterinary medical aid.

Addressing the issue of Sh Bidya Lal from Kishtwar pertaining to availing of benefit under the PMAY Scheme, the Lt Governor was informed that the complaint has been addressed and the applicant has received the first installment under the scheme.

It was also informed that an action has been initiated against the delinquent officials responsible for the delay in the extension of benefit to the eligible applicant.

Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances informed the chair about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of all which resulted in 96% disposal rate of all grievances received. He also emphasized on taking dedicated measures to make the public grievance redressal mechanism more responsive at all levels.

Various applicants expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for prompt redressal of their grievances.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs; HoDs and other senior officers, in person and virtually, were present during the interaction.