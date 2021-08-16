Educational institutions to remain closed till further orders across J&K: Govt

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir said that all school and higher educational institutions will continue to remain closed for onsite and in-person teaching till further orders

In an order, State Executive Committee (SEC) said that all school and higher educational institutions including coaching centers, shall continue to remain closed for onsite / in-person teaching, till further orders.

“However, the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. Further, all heads of higher educational

institutions (ie, all institutions with students above the age of 18 ) shall in a fortnight

assess dose-wise vaccination status of the students and staff of their respective

institutions enabling the SEC to take a considered view on the re-opening of these

institutions for on-site learning,” reads the order.

It also reads that there will shall be no weekend curfew in. any district, while night curfew shall continue remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

It also stated that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor and outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25.