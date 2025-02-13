JAMMU, FEBRUARY 13: Minister for Education, Social Welfare, and Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to finalise the arrangements for forthcoming Board examinations for 10th, 11th and 12th classes.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Shantamanu; Chairman JKBOSE; Directors of School Education, Kashmir/Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts; Project Director Samagra Shiksha; Special Secretary School Education department; Secretary JKBOSE, SSP Traffic Rural/National Highway; SSP Traffic city Srinagar/Jammu; CEOs and other concerned officers attended the meeting, either in person or through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Minister directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure conducive environment for students in and around the examination centres. She asked them to establish all essential amenities like proper lighting, seating arrangements and heating facilities at the examination centres for facilitation of students.

“Our primary objective is to facilitate a smooth and fair examination process. The department, district administrations and other stakeholders need to work in tandem to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for best interests of our young students”, the Minister maintained.

The Minister further called upon the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to ensure that strict security protocols are established in and around the examination centres to maintain the integrity of the examination process. She asked them to deploy adequate personnel at examination centers and ensure no one except students and staff are allowed inside examination centres. She also asked the SSPs for formation of mobile flying squads to ensure proper implementation of security measures for preventing any kind of malpractice.