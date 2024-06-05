ECI’s Victory

People have given a verdict that will be remembered for a very long time in Indian politics. They have given BJP and partners a victory that feels like a defeat. They have given the Congress alliance a defeat that feels like a victory. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has once again upheld the democratic principles of the nation through the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Spread across seven phases, the polling process began on April 19 and concluded on June 1, followed by the counting of votes on Tuesday. The results have affirmed that the elections were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, attributing much of this success to the diligent efforts of the ECI. Security measures were stringent, ensuring a conducive environment where voters could cast their ballots without fear or intimidation. The election saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse electorate, with long queues of voters. This turnout reflected the trust and belief of the Indian populace in the democratic process. The inclusivity of the elections was remarkable, with participation from all sections of society, including women, youngsters, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), third gender individuals, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens. One of the notable achievements of this election was the significant increase in women voter turnout, particularly in the fifth and sixth phases, where their participation outstripped that of male voters. This marks a giant stride towards gender inclusivity in Indian politics. Another groundbreaking initiative was the introduction of the home-voting facility on a pan-India basis, a first in the history of Lok Sabha elections. This initiative allowed voters above 85 years of age and PwDs with a benchmark disability of 40% to vote from the comfort of their homes. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a remarkable voter turnout of 58.58%, the highest in the last 35 years. Kashmir valley alone registered a turnout of 51.05%, a massive increase of over 30 percentage points from the previous elections. The participation of centenarians, elderly voters, PwDs, and transgender individuals was particularly inspiring, serving as a motivating factor for younger voters to engage in the democratic process. The ECI aspires for the next generation of voters to continue this trend, taking electoral participation to even greater heights. The collective efforts of voters, political parties, candidates, election personnel, and security forces have strengthened Indian democracy. Over 87% of complaints lodged on the cVigil app were resolved within 100 minutes. The Suvidha platform also played a crucial role, ensuring transparent and timely approval of over 78% of requests from political parties and candidates for rallies, grounds, and halls. This efficient management facilitated a smoother campaign process and highlighted the ECI’s role in maintaining order and fairness. Therefore, the Lok Sabha 2024 elections have highlighted the resilience and vibrancy of Indian democracy. The successful conduct of these elections by the ECI, marked by high voter turnout, inclusivity and efficient handling of complaints, is a major achievement. The Indian voters, irrespective of their backgrounds, have once again showcased their commitment to democracy, making them the real winners of this electoral proce

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.