ECI to announce schedule for Budgam, Nagrota seats today

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for bye-elections to the Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies on Monday., the ECI is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 4:00 PM at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where it will unveil the election timetable for the Bihar Assembly polls as well as other by-poll seats in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Nagrota assembly seat is expected to witness a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Conference-led alliance (NC).

Meanwhile, Budgam is likely to see a triangular contest involving the NC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Peoples Alliance for Change-a coalition comprising the Peoples Conference, Peoples Democratic Front, and Justice and Development Front (JDF)—(KNO)