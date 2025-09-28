ECI to announce J&K bypolls alongside Bihar elections

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce by-elections for the Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir, alongside the schedule for the Bihar polls.

In an official statement released today, the poll body announced the deployment of observers for Budgam and Nagrota—two seats currently lying vacant in the J&K Assembly. The move signals that the announcement of elections for these constituencies is imminent.

“The Election Commission of India has decided to deploy 470 officers (320 IAS, 60 IPS, and 90 from IRS/IRAS/ICAS, etc.) serving in various states as Central Observers (General, Police, and Expenditure) for the forthcoming general election to the legislative assembly of Bihar and bye-elections in Jammu & Kashmir (AC–Budgam & Nagrota), Rajasthan (AC–Anta), Jharkhand (AC–Ghatsila), Telangana (AC–Jubilee Hills), Punjab (AC–Tarn Taran), Mizoram (AC–Dampa), and Odisha (AC–Nuapada),” the statement reads.

The announcement of the Bihar election schedule is expected in the second week of October, following a visit by the three-member commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to the state. Prior to this, the ECI is slated to hold a briefing in New Delhi on October 3 for the appointed general, police, and expenditure observers.

As far as political dynamics are concerned, the BJP and National Conference (NC) hold an upper hand in Budgam and Nagrota seats, respectively.

Nagrota is likely to witness a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference-led alliance (NC). Budgam, on the other hand, is expected to see a triangular battle involving NC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Peoples Alliance for Change-a coalition comprising the Peoples Conference, Peoples Democratic Front, and Justice and Development Front (JDF)—(KNO)