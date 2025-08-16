EC visits flash flood-affected areas

LEH, AUGUST 16: Executive Councillor, Ghulam Mehdi, accompanied by Khaltse Councillor, Lobzang Sherab, today visited the flash flood-affected areas of Saspol, Ulley Tokpo, Rizdong, Wanla, Rong, and Lamayuru to assess the damages and review immediate relief measures.

He was joined by the Executive Engineers of PHE, I&FC, PDD, and R&B departments, along with the Tehsildar Khaltse and BDO Saspol. The team inspected the affected sites, including damages to water supply schemes, irrigation channels, electricity lines, and road connectivity.

The Executive Councillor directed the concerned officials to prepare detailed damage assessments and ensure that restoration works are carried out on a priority basis to restore essential services at the earliest. He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments to speed up relief measures for the affected population.