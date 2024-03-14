EC uploads electoral bonds data, read the full list of donors

The Election Commission (EC) today uploaded data received from the State Bank of India (SBI) on electoral bonds on its website. The development comes in compliance with the Supreme Court order and comes just a day ahead of the court-mandated deadline of March 15.

“It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme court and noted in the order also,” read the press note.

Below is the full list of donors, as disclosed by State Bank of India and made public by the Election Commission.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)