EC to hold meeting on J&K poll preparations with DEOs on July 10

JAMMU, July 5: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled a meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs) on July 10.

As per a notification issued in this context by the Joint CEO, J&K, the meeting, which will be held through video conferencing mode, will address key election preparations, including issues from district-level political parties, updates on Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers’ deployment, and house-to-house verifications.

Discussions will also focus on improving the electoral roll and Electors Photo Identity Cards and preparing an integrated draft roll. District Election Officers have been accordingly directed to submit the status reports by July 9, 2024.

Last month, the Chief Electoral Officer had written to the district election officers (DEOs) to start the activities listed in the Election Commission of India’s election planner for holding assembly polls in the Union Territory.

CEO has asked all 20 deputy commissioners, who also happen to be the district election officers, to begin the activities to be undertaken as the “election planner” communicated by the ECI.

“As you are aware the process of conducting elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir has been set in motion by the Election Commission of India by issuing a schedule for summary revision of the electoral roll vide its letter No: 23/2024-ERS(vol. III) dated 20-06-2024. I am accordingly directing you to get started with the activities envisaged in the election planner communicated by the Election Commission of India vide letter No: 464/INST/2022-EPS dated 27-12-2022 so that the pre-poll activities are carried out in a befitting manner and completed within the stipulated timeframe for successful conduct of elections to the Legislative Assembly,” reads the letter sent to DEOs by CEO’s office.

The election planner serves as a guide for the preparation of different plans and activities to be carried out by the election authorities for holding an election.

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that preparations have begun for holding assembly polls in J&K. “What can be better than the people of J&K electing their representative and tackling their problems through them? That is why preparations for the assembly elections have started. The day is not far when you will elect the new government of J&K with your vote. The day will come soon when J&K will shape its future as a State once again”, he said.