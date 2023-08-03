SRINAGAR, AUGUST 03:- Continuing its endeavor, the Srinagar District has achieved top rank across the country in the implementation of phase III of “The Eat Right Challenge for Cities and Districts” of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The Eat Right Creativity Challenge Phase III started in May 2023 and will end in October and has been launched as a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is aimed at tapping the creative talent of students and enabling them to inculcate healthy dietary habits.

The Eat Right Challenge in Srinagar was carried out under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, while Assistant Commissioner Food & Safety, Yamin ul Nabi was its Nodal Officer.

The Targets fixed by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India were satisfactorily achieved, hence Srinagar was the top district across the country as of August 03, 2023.

The Eat Right Challenge also known as the Eat Right movement envisioned as a competition among districts to recognize their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives under Eat Right India.

These initiatives include strengthening food safety through the food regulatory environment, providing safe and healthy food options by enabling the supply side, and engaging with citizens to adopt and demand a healthier diet.

The activities which were carried out under this challenge include Registration and licensing drives, surveillance drives, lifting of enforcement samples, special camps for consumer awareness, hygiene rating, clean street food, no food waste certification, reusing of cooking oil, training to Asha& Anganwari workers, eat right campuses to promote eat right message.

Speaking in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar said that “The Eat Right Challenge activity was aimed to propagate the message of adopting healthy food habits among the masses to include fortified foods as nutria- cereals in their diets. He also stressed massive outreach to educate people and spread the message of safe, healthy, and sustainable diets.

The DC also congratulated the team of Food Safety for achieving first rank under the Eat Right Challenge and stressed them to continue their efforts to sustain the top position under the ongoing Eat Right Challenge completion phase III which will conclude in October 2023.