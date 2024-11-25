Earth’s Axis Shifts by 31.5 Inches Due to India’s Growing Water Demand

A study published in Geophysical Research Letters reveals that excessive groundwater extraction has caused a significant shift in Earth’s rotational pole, highlighting the profound impact of human activities on the planet’s dynamics.

The research, led by Ki-Weon Seo from Seoul National University, indicates that between 1993 and 2010, the Earth’s pole drifted approximately 80 centimeters eastward due to groundwater depletion.

The study estimates that humans have pumped out around 2,150 gigatons of groundwater during the study period.

This massive extraction has contributed to a sea level rise of about 0.24 inches and altered the distribution of Earth’s mass, leading to a drift of the rotational pole at a rate of 4.36 centimeters per year.

Researchers caution that continued groundwater depletion could have long-term climatic impacts. (Photo: Getty)

Polar motion, the movement of Earth’s rotational axis relative to its crust, is influenced by changes in mass distribution across the planet. The redistribution of groundwater from aquifers to oceans has emerged as a significant factor affecting this motion.

The study’s models show that groundwater depletion has a larger impact on polar drift than previously considered climate-related factors such as ice sheet melting.

Regional Impact and Implications

The research identifies western North America and northwestern India as key regions where significant groundwater extraction has occurred. These mid-latitude areas play a crucial role in influencing polar drift due to their geographical location and the volume of water extracted.

While the current shift in Earth’s tilt is not enough to affect weather patterns or seasons immediately, researchers caution that continued groundwater depletion could have long-term climatic impacts.

Over geological time scales, changes in polar motion could influence climate systems, underscoring the need for sustainable water management practices.

The findings serve as a wake-up call for global policymakers and environmentalists. They emphasize the necessity of addressing groundwater depletion as part of broader efforts to mitigate climate change and manage natural resources sustainably.

Conservation strategies aimed at reducing groundwater extraction could potentially alter the trajectory of polar drift if implemented consistently over decades.

This study not only highlights the interconnectedness of human activities and planetary dynamics but also stresses the importance of considering anthropogenic factors in understanding Earth’s physical processes.

As scientists continue to explore these interactions, the research underscores the urgent need for global cooperation in managing Earth’s resources responsibly.