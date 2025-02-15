A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on February 15, 2025, at 11:18 PM IST, with its epicenter at 33.32°N, 73.04°E, at a depth of 10 km.

The tremors were felt across Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Punjab. The quake was 179 km WNW of Katra and 183 km WSW of Srinagar.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Authorities are monitoring the situation for further developments.