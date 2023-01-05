Srinagar, Jan 5 : An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted several parts of north India including Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology said on Twitter.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NNNsRSzym0@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Um0iJGWieT — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 5, 2023

Pakistan, Tajikistan are the other affected countries. The epicenter of the earthquake is 10 km from Arandu, Pakistan. The quake struck at a depth of 189 km, said German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).