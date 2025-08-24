EAM rebuffs Trump, rejects 3rd party mediation

New Delhi, Aug 23: Reminding the US of Pakistan’s terror nexus, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday rejected Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“It is one thing to acknowledge that countries make phone calls during crises. That is normal diplomacy,” Jaishankar said. “But it is quite different to claim credit for a ceasefire which was directly negotiated between India and Pakistan. For decades, there has been a national consensus in India against third-party mediation.”

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar was asked about the US invitation to Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir and the recent warming of Washington-Islamabad ties.

“They have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking that history,” Jaishankar said. “When you sometimes look at the certificates a military gives, it is the same military that went into Abbottabad and found you-know-who there.”

The minister also responded to former US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington mediated the ceasefire that ended Operation Sindoor.

Jaishankar’s remarks come at a time when Washington and Islamabad are trying to reset relations. Pakistan’s military chief, General Asim Munir, has visited the US twice this year, holding talks with senior defence and intelligence officials. Earlier this month, the two sides held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad, pledging cooperation against ISIS-K, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Trade ties are also being revived, with the US cutting tariffs on Pakistani exports to 19 per cent in July, giving relief to Islamabad’s struggling economy.

For India, the renewed engagement comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed over 26 civilians. India maintains that Pakistan-based groups orchestrated the assault, an allegation Islamabad denies.

Even as he raised concerns about Washington’s approach to Pakistan, Jaishankar underlined that the India-US relationship was strong and resilient.

“I know what my strengths are, and I know the importance and relevance of this relationship. That confidence guides me,” he said, stressing that open communication with the US would continue despite points of disagreement. “We are two big countries, as I say, the lines are not cut, people are talking to each other, and we will see where it goes,” he added.