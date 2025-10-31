Each promise will be fulfilled: Omar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday assured people that every promise made by the National Conference (NC) will be fulfilled before seeking their support again. He said his party is committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s voice in Parliament and ensuring justice in governance.

Addressing a public gathering in Handwara, Omar said the National Conference stands by its commitments. “The promises we made to you last September before the elections, we will fulfil each one of them. Only after delivering on those commitments will we come before you again to seek your trust once more,” he said.

Abdullah said the party’s focus is on strengthening representation, improving livelihoods and creating employment opportunities. “All this is possible only when representation is right,” he said.

He congratulated senior party leader Chaudhary Ramzan for his victory in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, calling him the best choice to represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Ramzan was the best option for us. It was the need of the hour to send a strong voice that would represent the will of the people, fight for their rights and remind the Centre of our situation,” Omar said.

The CM said the NC’s nominees to the Rajya Sabha will raise Jammu and Kashmir’s issues forcefully after years of silence. “We have sent three great candidates to represent the people. Their voices will be heard again in Delhi, where ours had been missing since 2022,” he said.

Abdullah said there must be a strong voice in Parliament to remind the Centre of its promises. “Someone should be there to remind the Centre of its commitments, including the restoration of statehood and the constitutional guarantees withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

He said a resolution was passed during the November session by MLAs seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and constitutional guarantees. The resolution, he said, represented the collective will of the people and reaffirmed their demand for political and constitutional rights.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of failing to deliver on its assurance of restoring statehood. “The promises made to us remain unfulfilled. Our demand for restoration of statehood and constitutional rights continues,” he said, adding that the National Conference will persist in raising these issues at every platform.

Omar criticised the previous MPs, saying their voices faded in Delhi. “We sent big names earlier, but they got affected by Delhi’s pollution and their voices were never heard,” he said. “This time, we are confident our representatives will speak for the people.”

He said north Kashmir has long lacked meaningful representation. “After 2014, Handwara’s voice did not reach either the Assembly or Parliament,” he said, adding that the current Baramulla MP attends sessions only after court permission and remains disconnected from his constituency.

Reaffirming his commitment, CM Omar said Handwara deserves to be a district and will get that status once Jammu and Kashmir regains statehood. “You don’t need to seek it; it will be given. Once we regain statehood, I will make Handwara a district,” he promised, drawing applause from the gathering.

Abdullah welcomed former People’s Conference (PC) leader Ashiq Neelum into the National Conference, calling him an influential figure in Kupwara and north Kashmir. “His joining will strengthen the party and benefit the people. We look forward to working together,” he added.

Omar claimed that despite attempts by opponents to provoke and distract, the party remains focused on its promises and the people’s trust.

Responding to questions from reporters, CM Omar said the termination of government employees should follow legal procedure. “I have always said that termination should be done through the court. Everyone should get a chance to defend themselves. The current practice of ending services on suspicion is harmful,” he said.

He said many employees dismissed under suspicion later returned to service after legal review. “It would be better to use the method of the court to punish the real culprits,” he added.

When asked about claims by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) that he was violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Chief Minister dismissed the charge, saying, “No problem.” (KNO)