Srinagar: When 16- year-old Gowhar Ahmad Tantray of Marhama, Anantnag was in the eighth standard, he tried to create a portable egg incubator for the poultry sector.

Given the power outages, he could not succeed in his mission. Four years on, he picked up the threads where he had left in 2019 and developed the world’s cheapest egg incubator.

After completing his 10th standard last year, Tantray again revived the project. This time, he overcame all problems and succeed in creating the device.

“I was supported by my school. They ensured an uninterrupted power supply so that I can maintain the temperature to hatch the eggs. I utilized the knowledge which I learned during my course. Nearly all of the eggs were hatched in the incubator, which means my innovation is successful,” Tantray said.

The incubator according to Tantray, can hatch almost 400 eggs at a time. A class XI student, Tantray said he used easily available material and filament bulbs to make the incubator.

“We have incubators available in the market but their price ranges from Rs 50,000 to 80,000 and above. I created the cheapest. My Incubator would cost just Rs 3,000,” he said.

Tantray said the incubators will be soon available in the market across the country. “I am in the process to manufacture it on a mass scale so that the poultry industry is benefited. Right now, I am busy making enough incubators so that they can be marketed and sold to the customers in all the districts of the valley,” he said.

Tantray is now planning to make a solar incubator so that bulk egg hatching is possible during winter months.

“Incubation needs a constant power supply. To make this innovation even easier, I am planning to design a machine with solar plates. The incubator will use solar energy to hatch eggs,” he said.