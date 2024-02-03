E-Rickshaw plunges into the Jhelum River

SRINAGAR: An e-rickshaw plunged into the River Jhelum near the Lasjan bridge on Friday late evening, promoting authorities to launch rescue operation on Saturday morning.

Quoting officials, KNO reported that an e-rickshaw, driven by Umer Ahmad Dar, a resident of SD colony Batmaloo, Srinagar, fell into the River Jhelum on Friday evening.

The official added that the driver is safe, but it is yet unclear whether the vehicle was empty or carrying passengers.

Additionally, ASI SDRF Abdul Rashid said that they have retrieved the e-Vehicle from the water, and rescue efforts are ongoing in the area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)