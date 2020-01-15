News
DySp Davinder Singh’s arrest:NIA takes over probe
New Delhi, Jan 14: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday took over the probe in the case of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh, who was arrested on January 11 for transporting two top Hizbul Mujahideen militants.
The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the transfer to the NIA, following the revelations made by Singh during his interrogation to a joint team of the NIA, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s CID.
The NIA can now interrogate Singh thoroughly to find out the real motive of the terrorists and his links to Hizbul Mujahideen and other militant organisations during their previous operations in the Valley.
On January 11, Jammu and Kashmir Police intercepted a car at Mir Bazaar before the Jawahar tunnel in Kulgam district and found Singh was travelling to Jammu along with two top Hizbul Mujahideen militants – Naveed Babu and Asif Ahmad — and lawyer Rafi Ahmad.
The police had intercepted the vehicle while tracking the movements and location of Babu, a former Special Police Officer, when he made a phone call to his brother.
Babu is accused of being involved in the killing of 11 people from outside Kashmir, including truck drivers and labourers in south Kashmir in October and November last year, and forcing a shutdown in south Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.
All were arrested and a case initially lodged at Qazigund police station in Kulgam.
During his interrogation, Singh, however, maintained that he had no any link to Hizbul militants and that he was taking the terrorists to surrender but interrogators have dismissed his claims.
As per sources, a sum of Rs 12 lakh may have been given to Singh to move out the two Hizbul militants to Jammu on their way to Chandigarh and onward to Delhi to carry out attacks on or before the Republic Day.
Singh, who was posted in the anti-hijacking squad at the Srinagar international airport, was suspended from service on Monday and is likely to be stripped of all his awards, including a gallantry medal for anti-militancy operations on August 15 last year.
However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has clarified that “he was never awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs as has been reported by some sections of the media”.
In a series of tweets, it said that Singh was only awarded a “gallantry medal during his service by the erstwhile J&K state on Independence Day 2018” for his “participation in countering a fidayeen attack by terrorists at the district police lines in Pulwama on August 25-26, 2017, when he was posted as a DSP in the district police lines, Pulwama”.
Singh had disclosed that he had put up the terrorists at his Indira Nagar house in Srinagar, right next to the Army’s 15 Corps Headquarters, and thereafter accompanied them to Jammu in a car driven by the Hizbul overground worker, an intelligence source said.
Since the arrest of Singh and the two Hizb militants, security agencies carried out multiple raids across the Union Territory, specially Srinagar and south Kashmir, and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition stashed by the officer and the terrorists.
Jammu and Kashmir Police have claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols from Singh’s residence in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar and another AK rifle as well as a pistol based on Babu’s confession.
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Monday spoke to officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs about the developments in the valley since the arrest of Singh and two militants. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was also briefed about the incident on Monday and a report of the initial questioning of Singh was also shared with him through other officials in the Home Ministry.
Smugglers make hay as exploitation of medicinal plants goes unchecked
Srinagar, Jan 14: Three hours into the arduous trek, Salim, 45-year-old forager hailing from indigenous Gujjar community of Sonamarg, lets out a shriek of joy, as he spots a cluster of medicinal plant species called Trillium Govainum, locally known as ‘Tripather’ on the grassy floor. He digs into the roots gently with a spade and carefully places the bulbs in a cloth bag slung on his shoulder.
“I am selling these plant bulbs to a smuggler in Srinagar for Rs 2000-3000 per kilogram. This is how I make my living,” he says.
Every year, in the month of April, Salim gears up for the trek and extracts around half gram of the plant bulbs daily. The mountain, he has chosen is at an altitude of 2,500 metres, as this is the ideal height, where the healing Himalayan green grows.
Similarly, Janna Begum, 40, starts her foraging journey annually in the month of June. Her sought after plant is Fritlaria Roylei, locally known as ‘Sheet Khaar’, which grows abundantly in Gurez Valley, Gulamarg, Lolab and Hirpora wildlife sanctuary. It is used to treat around 80 ailments.
“We don’t know if it is used for curing diseases. We are simply extracting it to make some money out of it. There are plenty of smugglers who are in need of it,” she says.
She, however, notes that they always fear getting caught by the forest guards. “We only sell when we are familiar with the smugglers otherwise there are chances we may be caught,” she says
Likewise, there are scores of local foragers from other areas of Jammu and Kashmir who go out in the quest of finding the rare plant species.
Smugglers send local men and women to the forest to get these plants as it becomes difficult for forest guards to identify these people because they go in forests to collect various things like forest wood and dried leaves.
Kashmir has a rich resource of medicinal plants, which are used in aromatherapy and cosmetics as well as medical treatments. Demand for these plants from Europe, China, Japan and other nations have made Kashmir a fertile ground for smugglers.
More than 80 percent population in developing countries is dependent upon traditional system of medicine.
According to the official data compiled Department of Bio diversity and Taxonomy, Kashmir University, there are 1000 different kinds of medicinal plants available in the J&K out of which 300 are endemic –they are found in particular geographical region. Among them are some high end plants having high commercial value and are dwindling fast due to huge demand.
Sample this: Trillium, which was earlier a lesser known medicinal plan in trade, has gained popularity in commercial utilization these days. It is one of the most sought after medicinal species of the western Himalayan region. However due to high demand and no significant regeneration, it is declining by the day, as per the official data.
“The underground part of the plant, i.e. rhizome is key material of trade containing Trillarin which on hydrolysis yield diosgenin and used in preparation of steroidal and sex-hormones. It is sold in lakhs internationally,” it says.
Similarly plant species like Podophylum Hexandum (local name: Vane Wangun), Sasurra Caustus (local name: Koth), Aconitum Heterophulym (local name: Phatrees), Sasurra Sicra (local name: Jueg Badshah) are on the verge of extinction, as per various studies.
Akhtar H Malik, a researcher at the Kashmir University, attributed “overexploitation, habitat destruction, unchecked deforestation and overgrazing as the primary reasons for the declining rate of medicinal plants”.
“The locals get Rs 2500 to 3000 per kilogram of Trillium. It sells at Rs 70,000 per kilogram. There are some foreigners who come as tourists but carry medicinal plants in their bags. These medicinal plants are being exported in trucks laden with fruits to Chandigarh from where it is being supplied to various parts,” he said.
Former Nodal officer, Medicinal Plant Board, Dr Wahid Hassan said forest department has already reserved 1785 hectares of land for the conservation of medicinal plants.
“This step was taken under a project sanctioned in 2010 and was competed in 2017. Around 4.34 crore rupees were given for the conservation of medicinal plants. For rehabilitation, the department is already planning to collaborate with the forest dwellers. They will be given the mandate of extracting and selling the plants. This will eventually generate employment and help us in securing the plants for posterity,” he said.
World’s costliest vegetable gasps for breath-`Kanegeich’ faces threat from habitat destruction, urbanization:
Srinagar: World’s costliest mushroom is feeling the tremors of habitat destruction in Kashmir.
Locally known as ‘Kanegeich’, the morel mushroom is a rare sight in the valley as it cannot be cultivated commercially and instead it grows wild in some forest regions. The vegetable is sold at Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000 per kilogram.
Morels or Gucchis are a delicacy used not only in elaborate feasts of Kashmiri weddings but also feature in the menus of high end restaurants in different parts of the world.
However, with the growing habitat destruction and rapid urbanization, the extraction of prized mushrooms is wavering every year.
Forest Departmentdata accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that 88.90 quintals of morel mushrooms were extracted in 2017-2018 against 281.16 quintals in 2016-17.
Similarly, the 134.75 quintals of morel mushrooms were extracted in 2012-13, which increased to 175.65 quintals and 429.43 quintals in 2013-14 and 2014-15 respectively. This was followed by slump in 2015-16 with only 122.11 quintals being extracted.
An official of the Forest Department said there has been frequent disturbance in the natural eco-system of J&K in the last few years.
“Guchchi mushrooms usually grow on logs of decaying wood or decaying leaves and even in humus soil. They may or not grow in the same spot the next season and they are notoriously unpredictable as they may show up anywhere,” he said.
However, the extractions have been vacillating due to various anthropogenic activities.“This can be attributed to various reasons like rampant constructions, illegal encroachments, increasing forest fires and overgrazing in the forest areas,” he said.
Dr Rouf Hamza Boda, a researcher who has worked extensively on the guchchies, said it is believed that morels share a deep relationship with the roots of Deodar and Pine trees.
“With unchecked deforestation going around, the connection seems to have lost. Mushrooming is a natural occurrence on Himalayan mountain tops,” he said.
Dr Boda noted due to climate change and habitat destruction, the harvesting seasons have shifted to early winter. “Due to modern lifestyle, the mushroom collectors which were mostly women and children have dwindled over the years. They no longer feel inclined towards mushroom picking, which demands a sharp sight and close attention to the ground. If only government showed some concern towards this prized crop and incentivize the collectors, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.
Researcher at Centre for Bio-diversity and Taxonomy, Kashmir University, Akhtar Malik pointed out that there is threat to the premium vegetable.“Like unauthentic saffron brands posing as original products, the mushrooms are also sold as false morels called `Phosa’. This is mixed with some quantity of original morels for trade purposes,” Malik said.
877 essential commodity laden trucks reach valley: Div Com
Srinagar, Jan 6: On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, priority has been accorded for the clearance of trucks, loaded with essential commodities, on the National Highway which were stranded due to the inclement weather.
It was informed that 877 essential commodity laden trucks reached valley on Monday out of which 245 were carrying general supplies, 306 Oil tankers, 103 Poultry, 57 Vegetables, 33 Sheep, 33 Fruits, 73 LPG Gas tankers and 18 Heavy Motor Vehicles of Food Corporation of India (FCI). Additional chains of trucks are on way from Jammu.
This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review stock and supply position of ration, electricity and snow clearance preparedness.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of essential commodity trucks on the National Highway so that consumers do not face any inconvenience during winter.
The meeting was informed that Power department has been supplying 1290 MW, out of 1300 MW grid capacity, electricity to the valley consumers.
Div Com asked Chief Engineers of Power to provide electricity to the consumers strictly as per revised power scheduled and avoid unscheduled power cuts.
It was further informed that 156 snow clearance machines of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), 450 snow clearance machines of R&B, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and RAMKY agencies have been already pre-positioned at identified locations.
The Divisional Commissioner directed senior officers of essential services departments to monitor the functioning of 24×7 winter joint control rooms which have been established in their offices and send daily report to the Div Com office.
The Div Com said that the divisional administration is ready to meet any exigency.