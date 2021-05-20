DySP Davinder Singh, two more teachers dismissed from service

Jammu: Tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested and subsequently chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) , was on Thursday dismissed from service, an official order said.

The order of dismissal of Singh, who was a deputy superintendent of police, was given by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Singh was investigated by the NIA after he was caught ferrying militants of Hizbul Mujahideen to Jammu from Kashmir last year.

Also, two more teachers from Kupwara district have terminated under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India by the Lieutenant Governor .

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available that the activities of Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) S/o Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads an order, a copy.

Similar worded orders were passed by the Lieutenant Governor against Bashir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Village Dildar Batpora in Karnah area of Kupwara, Teacher in Education Department and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie of Trich Kupwara, also Teacher in Education Department.

Earlier Dr. Abdul Bari Naik, Assistant Professor, Geography, Government Degree College, Women, Udhampur and Naib Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) Pulwama – II besides a teacher Idrees Jan, a teacher of Government Middle School, Kupwara, were dismissed under same law. (GNS)