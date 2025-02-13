JAMMU, FEBRUARY 13: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today directed the officers for expediting implementation of various schemes meant for upgrading the basic infrastructure of Jammu district, so that the people get benefitted and it comes up as one of the most developed cities of the country replete with all basic and modern amenities.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing the officers during a review meeting held for Jammu district. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, was also present in the meeting. The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officers to involve the elected representatives in formulating schemes, their monitoring and implementation as well. He said that we have to ensure that the people at grassroot levels are also involved at all levels of governance.

While responding to the demands projected by the legislators, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the officers for fast pacing the already undertaken initiatives so that they are completed within the stipulated time frame. He said that due consultation with the elected representatives should also be done so that the bottlenecks, if any, are removed and the developmental initiatives are in consonance with local demands and needs.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called for close coordination between public representatives and the executing agencies. He said that this would speed up the implementation and also make the initiatives broad based. While referring to the historical importance of Jammu, the Deputy Chief Minister said that we all should collectively work for ensuring that the area comes up as one of the most preferred destinations in the country. “We should consolidate all our efforts for furthering developmental agenda of the government so that Jammu becomes one of the most developed and sought after regions of the country and people are benefitted by the developmental schemes”, he asserted.

Earlier, the District Development Commissioner, Jammu, gave a brief overview of various developmental initiatives undertaken under different sectors. The meeting was told that Jammu district has an approved outlay of Rs 127.76 crore under CAPEX. Besides, 3891 works have been taken up, of which, 2261 stand completed under UT component. Similarly, 3646 works have been undertaken under the district CAPEX budget, of which, 2046 stand completed. The meeting was also informed that the labour budget under MGNREGA is 32.22 crore, of which, 32.04 crore stand expended registering an expenditure of 99.44 per cent. Besides, 86 thousand job cards have been issued and 14737 works have been taken up, of which, 3931 works have been completed.