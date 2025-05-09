Dy CM reviews border situation

RAJOURI, MAY 09: In the wake of prevailing situation along the border areas, Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today chaired a high level meeting with the district administration and prominent citizens of civil society at Rajouri to discuss public safety and seek suggestions regarding evacuation and rehabilitation of affected population.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, briefed regarding the steps being taken by the district administration for the safety and security of people affected due to shelling near the Line of Control (LoC).

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy CM stated that the situation has escalated due to unprovoked provocation by Pakistan, necessitating precautionary measures to safeguard the civilian lives. He assured that both UT and Central Governments are fully committed towards ensuring the safety and timely evacuation of residents living in vulnerable areas.

During the meeting, various issues were raised by the public and civil society, including direct chopper service from Rajouri to Jammu for critical patients, deputation of officials for follow-up on patients being referred outside the UT, action against misuse of social media platforms, promotion of communal harmony and constitution of peace committees to prevent theft in vacated areas in case of migration, setting up of migrant camps in both government and private educational institutions, improvement of medical facilities at GMC Rajouri including a special ward for border shelling victims, availability of ambulances and generators at GMC, timely completion of180-bedded hospital building at GMC and regulation of fare for transportation vehicles during the crisis.

Prominent leaders including MLA Rajouri, Iftikhar Ahmed, MLA Thanamandi, Muzaffar Khan, MLA Kalakote, Randhir Singh and DDC Vice Chairperson, Shabir Khan along with several civil society members actively participated and shared constructive suggestions. The Deputy CM directed the authorities to prioritize civilian safety and security and ensure swift rehabilitation and assistance to the affected families. He stressed the importance of maintaining communal harmony and urged coordination between civil society and administration in these testing times.

Prior to meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the migrant camps set up at Thandikassi and interacted with the displaced families. He also visited GMC Rajouri, where he took stock of medical arrangements and interacted with the patients, particularly those injured or shifted due to border shelling. He issued directions for improving healthcare services and providing best possible treatment to all affected individuals. The meeting was attended by ACR Mohd Jahangir Khan, ACD Auqil Naveed, Principal GMC Dr A.S. Bhatia, Executive Engineer JPDCL, Mohd Rasheed, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti, Rajiv Khajuria and other senior officers from the district and line departments.