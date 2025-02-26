JAMMU, FEBRUARY 26: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today attended several festivities held to mark Maha Shivratri celebrations at various places in Rajouri district.

At the main function held at Bhambla, the Deputy Chief Minister prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that these festivals are a strong projector to the composite culture of the region in which people from all communities have participated since ages.

“We should work together for strengthening the mutual brotherhood and our composite culture and syncretic traditions, which is the need of the hour “, the Deputy Chief Minister maintained.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated several public utilities. He also attended Shivratri festivities at Kameshwar Mandir Akhnoor.

While interacting with the devotees there, the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated Government ‘s resolve for ensuring quality deliverance of essential services. He said that requisite instructions stand passed to the concerned and the implementation is also being closely monitored.